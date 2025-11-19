QUEEN'S University Belfast and Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have today announced a major new partnership that will establish Dundalk Institute of Technology as a University College of Queen’s.

The cross-border collaboration will catalyse economic and social development within the Dublin-Belfast corridor and enhance higher education, research and innovation provision for the region.

The Governing Body of DkIT and the Senate of Queen’s have formally approved the development of the strategic partnership. It is anticipated a formal agreement will be signed in December with the aim of having the new University College fully operational for the start of the 2026 academic year. Students enrolling from September 2026 would graduate with a Queen’s degree or postgraduate qualification.

The partnership will see DkIT embedded within Queen’s academic and quality assurance frameworks, ensuring students in Dundalk receive the same standard of education and award as those studying in Belfast. The Institute will retain its financial, staffing and governance autonomy, consistent with the collegiate model through which St Mary’s University College and Stranmillis University College in Belfast operate in partnership with Queen’s. The Institute will continue to play a vital role as part of the technological sector in Ireland, to include the delivery of essential educational provisions such as apprenticeships.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna welcomed the new partnership.

“This link between QUB and DkIT is a very positive and exciting development that will create meaningful opportunities for students on both sides of the border. These institutions are leaders in their field and by working together they will drive new research and innovation throughout the Belfast–Dundalk economic corridor.

“This partnership shows the clear benefits of cross-border working and will deliver significant gains in the years ahead. Shared learning and the pooling of expertise makes sense and I welcome the commitment from both institutions to make this happen for the benefit of our young people.

“I look forward to further developments of this kind as we explore new ways of strengthening educational links and expanding opportunities across the island.”