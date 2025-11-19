BANK of Ireland have marked 200 years since the opening of its first local branches with a special event at their Andersonstown branch.

In 1825, Bank of Ireland opened branches in Newry, Belfast and Derry as it expanded the provision of its services across Ireland.

Speaking at the Andersonstown Branch, Peter Casey, Bank of Ireland Andersonstown Bank Manager said: “Bank of Ireland opened its first local branches in 1825, and we’re proud to be marking this special anniversary with our customers.

"As well as celebrating our history, we’re also looking to our future with ambition.

"We continue to invest in our services and make further improvements for customers, meeting their needs now and for the future.

“Thank you to our customers for their continued support.

"We know that by working together and supporting each other we can continue to drive growth in the local economy, and beyond our banking role, make a positive impact in wider society.”

As part of the event Allison Ewing, Fraud Manager Education and Awareness of Bank of Ireland, was on-hand to provide practical advice and support to help customers stay scam aware.