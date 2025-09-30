'We are not numbers': Belfast welcomes Palestinian author Ahmed Alnaouq

LAUNCH: Author and journalist Ahmed Alnaouq with podcaster Patrick Spence, at the Seamus Heaney Centre for the launch of Ahmed’s book, ‘We are not numbers, the voice of Gaza’s youth’

A PALESTINIAN journalist has launched his new book at the Seamus Heaney Centre in Queen's. The book, a collection of stories, was inspired by the memory of his brother who was killed by the IDF.

Ahmed Alnaouq is human rights activist born in Palestine but now living in London. He holds a degree in English Literature from Al-Azhar university in Gaza and an MA in International Journalism from Leeds University.

‘We are not numbers, the voice of Gaza’s youth’, is a new book co-edited with his friend and fellow journalist Pam Bailey.

During their conversation, Ahmed told the audience about his own experiences growing up in Gaza, how the conflict had shaped his adolescent years, about the family and friends he has lost, and his fears that their lives will become subsumed into statistics.

Author and journalist, Ahmed Alnaouq with his new book, ‘We are not numbers, the voice of Gaza’s youth’

The book is a collection of essays, poems and reflections written by young people in Gaza.

Spanning over ten years, the aim of the project is to share the experiences of young people who have endured struggles and losses and yet who keep fighting to be recognised, not just as numbers but as human beings with hopes and dreams.

The book has been described as “vital, urgent and full of heart… giving the reader and unparalleled insight into the past, as well as the current and next generation of Palestinian leaders, artists, scientists and scholars.”

It is above all a story of resilience and an account of how much has been lost through the blockage, occupation, and conflict.

Addressing the packed-out event, Ahmed recalled how the book came to be and also his hopes for the wider We are not Numbers campaign.

“My brother Ayman was killed in an Israeli airstrike when I was 19-years-old and I really struggled to come to terms with this loss. Ayman was one of over 2,250 Palestinians killed in that year alone and I also struggled with the idea that he would become another statistic, a number that people would hear on the news," he explained.

“My friend and co-author Pam suggested I write down my brother’s story and it was this therapeutic process of writing which led to the creation of ‘We are not Numbers’ a youth-led initiative which has gone on to collate stories from other Palestinians who each have their stories of loss. Our aim is to show that behind the numbers there are stories of people – of fathers, mothers, children, brothers, sisters and friends which deserve to be told.

“I am honoured to be in Belfast, telling the story of my brother and all the other Palestinians we have lost, and I am grateful for the support I have received from people here.”

Published by Penguin Books, ‘We are not Numbers’ is available to purchase from all usual bookstores now or from www.wearenotnumbers.org where you can also find more information about the movement and the projects it is supporting.