FAMILIES bereaved during the pandemic will come together to gather at Belfast City Hall as part of the Covid 19 National Day of Reflection.

The commemoration will take place on Sunday at 1pm.

It will provide an opportunity for shared moments of remembrance, honouring all those lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and acknowledging the lasting impact of grief on individuals, families and communities.

The commemorative event will feature moving stories, poetry and personal reflections, exploring how grief continues to endure long after loss. This year’s gathering will mark International Women’s Day, celebrating the lives of remarkable women no longer with us and honouring the legacies they leave behind.

Music will be provided by the young performers of the Newtownabbey Arts and Cultural Network, alongside the much-loved Rock Choir, creating a reflective and supportive atmosphere. A piper will lead a minute’s silence, with the moment formally marked by the High Sheriff of Belfast.

Central to the event will be over 300 Memory Stones of Love, each bearing the name of someone lost during the pandemic. The Memory Stones of Love initiative provides families with a tangible, personal way to remember their loved ones, offering a powerful visual expression of collective loss, love and remembrance.

On display will be the HOPE installation, featuring photographs of those who continue to be remembered and missed, alongside a special exhibition capturing reflections of grief experienced during the pandemic. A series of commissioned portraits by local artist Aidan Sloan will also be exhibited. Aidan lost his own mother, Kate, during the first lockdown in May 2020, and his work reflects both personal and shared experiences of loss.

Ciaran Ward, Co-Founder, Memory Stones of Love, said: “For many families, grief didn’t end when the pandemic ended — it continues quietly, every single day. Memory Stones of Love was created to ensure the people we lost are not reduced to statistics, but remembered by name, with love and dignity. This gathering gives families a safe, shared space to remember, reflect and feel less alone.”

Brenda Doherty, Co-Founder, Memory Stones of Love added: “Each Memory Stone represents a life deeply loved and deeply missed. Seeing them together is incredibly powerful — it reminds us that while every story of loss is unique, grief is something we carry collectively. This event is about compassion, connection and ensuring those lost during the pandemic are never forgotten.”