Boxing: Crocker returns in Glasgow on Saturday

HAVING waited an agonising 17 months for a fight, Lewis Crocker suddenly has another following in quick succession as the South Belfast welterweight prepares to take on Romania’s Octavian Gratii (8-40-3) in Glasgow on Saturday night.

‘The Croc’ had endured a horrible run of luck with injuries and opponent withdrawals leaving him frustrated, but the decision to base himself in Scotland under trainer Billy Nelson appears to have turned his fortunes around.

The 26-year-old cut through Joel Julio in the second round in Glasgow last month to improve to 15-0 and is delighted to be back again this weekend on a card that is topped by a pair of Scottish title fights.

There are plans to return again in order to shed the ring-rust built up from his long layoff before what he hopes will be a major opportunity by the end of summer.

“It was 17 months out of the ring and that was killing me, but it’s good to be back,” he said.

“I was out last month, will be out this week and again in July before hopefully a big one in August.

“It was terrible in and out of the ring when I wasn’t fighting, but it’s all going well now and I’ve got these fights lined up back-to-back. I’m just getting the ring rust off me for these couple of fights and push on in August and beyond that.”

15-0

Damn it feels good to be back! Great to get the ball rolling again for a huge year



Big thanks to my coach @billynelsonboxing and to my team @conlanboxing and to all my sponsors.



Appreciate all the support and messages, means a lot! Thank you👊🏼💙

We back babyy

VivaLaCroc🐊 pic.twitter.com/JARk4Q84E4 — Lewis Crocker (@lewiscrocker1) April 15, 2023

Crocker had been working with Adam Booth in England, alongside Conlan Boxing stablemates Michael Conlan and Kurt Walker, but the move north has been a better fit for the big-punching former Holy Trinity amateur.

His new coach, Nelson, has previous for moulding a world champion as he guided most of the career of former three-weight champion Ricky Burns and Crocker confirmed that he has gelled well with his new coach.

“I’m enjoying up here, working with Billy Nelson and all is going well so far,” he reported.

“The gym is just beside the house where I’m staying and Billy lives beside me, so everything is ideal. We’re working well together, getting good sparring.

“He has the experience of working with Ricky (Burns) for a number of world title fights and has been in the game for a lot of years, so I’m learning something new every day. We’ve gelled well and he is getting the best out of me.”

The stoppage win over Julio last month proved that while it may take a fight or two to get fully back into his stride, his noted punch power has not diminished any.

This weekend’s opponent, Gratii, is certainly durable having been stopped in just three of his 40 losses and ought to give the Belfast man much-needed rounds. However, should the stoppage present itself, he will not need to be asked twice.

“At least I know I still have it,” he said of his power with a chuckle.

“I feel like I’m getting stronger as I’m growing and my body is maturing.

“I never go into a fight looking for a knockout, but just to get the victory. If it comes early then it comes early, but if I get the rounds then that’s perfect as it will serve me well for the bigger fights ahead.

“I’m just glad I’ve got fights, have a plan and everything is going well again.”