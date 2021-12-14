BRA in huge toy collection effort for local charities

STAFF and pupils at Belfast Royal Academy on the Cliftonville Road have donated a huge 1,411 toys to a range of local charities thanks to their annual Christmas collection.

The toys are being shared across ten local charities including Surestart, Ballysillan Youth for Christ, Children’s Team at Carlisle Centre, Banardos, Townsend Outreach Centre, The Salvation Army and Women’s Aid.

Senior Teacher, Phil Dorman, who organised the annual collection, said he was overwhelmed by this year’s response which has beaten all previous records.

“We are delighted to be able to share some joy with local children this Christmas and donate such a substantial number of toys.

"Hopefully these toys will help bring a smile to the faces of children who would otherwise receive very little over the festive period. At BRA all our pupils are assigned to one of four 'Houses' and we run regular house competitions.

"This year we awarded house points for each toy that was donated by a pupil from that house – it all got very competitive!”