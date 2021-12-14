Bradshaw urges prioritising of Holyland street lighting amidst rise in attacks on young women

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has written to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon urging her to prioritise street lighting improvements in the Holyland.

Ms Bradshaw recently raised safety concerns about a rise in the number of attacks on young women in the area and identified an improvement in street lighting as a key factor in addressing the problem,

But she's been left disappointed by the official response to her concerns.

“I am extremely frustrated by the letter I received from the Department in response to my request for brighter street lighting and lighting for alleyways in the Holyland area," she said.

"We are talking about constituents who are now frightened to walk home at night after these recent reports of assaults on residents.

“The Infrastructure Minister needs to ensure that the Holyland is prioritised for an LED retrofit and I have written to her directly to press her to take action on this matter. A timescale is needed so that residents are reassured work is being undertaken to ensure their safety.

“There are many vulnerable residents in the Holyland area, such as young families, women who have recently moved to South Belfast for work or study, and the settled community.

"All of these groups are trying to co-exist with the student population, but at times feel very unsafe and have experienced damage to their cars and homes. Enhanced lights in the area would help to ‘design out’ some of these crimes.

“I urge the Minister to direct the Department to place the Holyland area at the top of the list for the retrofit programme, so that when the new budget is allocated work can begin immediately.”