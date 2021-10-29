Call for safe Halloween celebrations in North Belfast and Newtownabbey

AN appeal has been issued for residents in Newtownabbey and North Belfast to stay safe this weekend as preparations begin for Halloween celebrations.

Last year, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended 100 incidents – a 15 per cent increase on incidents attended the previous Halloween. 59 per cent of the emergency calls received by NIFRS on Halloween 2020 were made after 6pm.

Police are working with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to make sure residents stay safe.

Chief Inspector David Moore explained: “The misuse of fireworks is an issue that raises its head every year and we’re already receiving reports from concerned vulnerable residents.

“Our focus is on those who are illegally supplying fireworks and working with partners to encourage responsible use.

“We are visiting retailers to remind them of their obligations and carrying out operations in areas where we suspect fireworks are being sold illegally. I’d strongly encourage anyone with information about illegal fireworks supply to contact us so that we can take action.

“Our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will also be on patrol to provide reassurance to residents and businesses. If you’re concerned about anti-social behaviour in your area please contact us on the non-emergency telephone number 101.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I understand this can be a concerning time for vulnerable and elderly residents in the community and we’re working closely with the police to ensure their safety is a priority.

“I would encourage anyone who knows about the sale of illegal fireworks to contact the police, and everyone planning on using legal fireworks to follow the correct safety procedures and ensure they are kept out of the hands of children.

“Whilst we want you all to enjoy your Halloween festivities, public safety is paramount. Should you have any concerns, please get in touch with our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team.”

The NIFRS have also issued some safety advice around Halloween, including on fireworks, sparklers and fancy dress costumes.

Suzanne Fleming, Group Commander, NIFRS said: “Halloween can be one of the busiest times of year for your Fire and Rescue Service. We are calling on the community to act responsibly and be fire aware.

“It is concerning that we saw an increase in incidents last Halloween and that the majority of fires we attended were set deliberately.

“Please don’t put extra pressure on us by starting fires deliberately, and if you’re using extra fire hazards at this time of year – such as candles, sparklers and fireworks – please follow our safety advice.

“If you’re deciding to use fireworks then please keep in mind that they are a fire hazard and can set fire to buildings and clothing. The explosive force of a firework can also cause serious injury, particularly to your hands and face. Only light them outside, in an open space, and keep children well away from them.

“Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable, and so it’s important to make sure children are properly supervised at all times; and are kept away from fireworks or open flames. It’s a good idea to swap out candles for battery operated lights. If a costume catches fire remember STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.

“Without proper supervision sparklers can cause serious injury. Never give them to children under the age of five, and wear gloves when using them, preferably leather gloves.

“By being aware of the increased fire hazards introduced at this time of year, and knowing how to use them safely, we can all be Safer Together this Halloween.”