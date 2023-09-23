Community stalwart unveils ambitious plan to transform derelict land in Carrick Hill

A DERELICT piece of land in the Carrick Hill area of North Belfast is to be transformed into a community space.

The area at the back of Plunkett Court, which is owned by the Housing Executive, will be put into use for the community. Plans for the space include a garden and the installation of a container to form a space, similar to that of a Men's Shed.

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, said it is a positive move for local people.

"This community garden will provide some sort of space that men can come and work on things," he said. "The area has become a dumping ground. It has been lying vacant for years and working with the Housing Executive it will be made available for community use.

"It is another part of the transformation of Carrick Hill to try and tidy up the area.

"It is a positive move for the area. We are also trying to secure another piece of land for play facilities for children in the area which is work in progress for now."