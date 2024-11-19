£100 Winter Fuel Payment announced by Communities Minister

ENERGY COSTS: A one-off payment of £100 will be given to help with winter fuel support.

PENSIONERS in the North are to receive a one-off payment of £100 to help with winter fuel support.

The payment, which was announced on Tuesday by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, will be made before the end of March 2025.

It comes after the UK Government said in August that winter fuel payments would be means-tested and only go to pensioners on certain benefits.

Minister Lyons told the Northern Ireland Assembly he wanted to ensure that every pensioner has support to "stay warm and safe" during the winter.

He said that the initiative of a one-off £100 payment was based on options explored after additional funding was provided to his department last week.

"I believe this initiative reflects my commitment to fairness, compassion, and responsibility towards our older population," he said.

Communities Minister @GordonLyons1 announces £100 for every pensioner household in Northern Ireland that lost out as a result of the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment. pic.twitter.com/JZpYa6BdFM — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) November 19, 2024

"My officials are now working at pace to prepare and bring forward the necessary legislation and to finalise arrangements.

"I am working closely with officials to deliver this as soon as possible."

Eddie Lynch, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, believes the initiative is a positive step, but insufficient for the needs of recipients.

"This initiative is a positive step in recognising the financial pressures many pensioners face, particularly amid high living costs. This support will provide some relief to many older people who are struggling with the cost of living and home heating pressures this winter," he said.

“While the payment is welcomed and helpful in the short term, it falls short of the support that has been lost in the reduction of the Winter Fuel Payment. The one-off £100 payment should not be seen as a replacement for the broader and more substantial financial support that older people relied on in the past. The removal of this support leaves a significant gap, especially for those older people who are on fixed incomes.

“We must continue to advocate for policies to ensure older people are fully supported, it is crucial we continue to focus on long-term measures to address the root causes of financial insecurity for older people.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said the announcement was "too little, too late."

"The Minister has promised that the payments will be made before the end of March 2025, yet thousands of pensioners are sitting freezing in their homes as temperatures drop dramatically this week," he said.

“Today, the Communities Minister laid the blame for the cutbacks to the Winter Fuel Payment squarely with Westminster. He seems to forget it is within his Department’s power to properly mitigate Westminster's decision, by reinstating the Winter Fuel Payments in full and on an ongoing basis for years to come - but the Executive lacks the political will to do so.”

“A one-off, token gesture won’t cut it. Pensioners will die as a result of the Executive’s inaction.”

Workers' Party representative Ursula Meighan said she is concerned that this payment will only cover a fraction of the costs of the energy needed to adequately heat the homes of pensioners.

"The length of time required for this money to land in the pockets of pensioners is also problematic," she added. "March 2025 will seem a long way off when you are struggling to make the decision to heat or eat."