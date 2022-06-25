Caterpillar will be 'a powder keg' post-strike predicts striking worker

STRIKING Caterpillar workers at Springvale say they are becoming increasingly concerned that the US-headquartered manufacturer will sack staff when their industrial action ends and employees return to work.



The workers, who have been staging a walkout since mid-April, are demanding better pay and working conditions alongside an end to compulsory overtime.



Since the strike began, Caterpillar have brought in “untrained labour” from England to man the production lines.

Back in April, an email sent to staff stated that while Caterpillar “remains committed to achieving an agreement via the collective bargaining process … [we] believe that industrial action can and should be avoided in the best interests of all parties”, and that “we are now moving to contingency planning.” The email invited staff to aid in this “contingency planning”.

All the attention is on the rail strikes and fair play but a lot of my friends are on strike her in Belfast and larne and could do with some much needed support pic.twitter.com/F12h1DOM5u — John Johnston (@jjlfc1892) June 22, 2022

“We are therefore asking for volunteers from our salaried and management teams across UK facilities to perform the roles of production employees at the Springvale facility.

“Caterpillar’s long-standing commitment to our customers and our business requires that we are prepared to continue operations at our facilities in the face of any business interruption, including industrial action. Your leader has additional details and information on the incentives and arrangements that we are putting in place for individuals who can volunteer.”

It is understood that those incentives include flights, full-board accommodation in a top Belfast hotel, a private security escort from the hotel to the site and flights home to England each weekend.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, a striking member of staff at the plant said: “In real terms we are facing a three per cent pay cut. It has now got to the point where it is not about the money. Caterpillar are out to strike-break as what they have paid to try to get us to go back in cost more than what we had initially asked for.



“They have brought over scab labour. About three weeks into our strike, the scab labour complained about the cost of living over here and were ready to go home. Caterpillar upped their money and they are now receiving over £40 an hour.



“The temporary staff, who were being paid £10.70 an hour, knew that this was wrong and went to the management and were ignored. They then downed tools and went out into the yard. Management panicked and offered them a bonus of £1,300 to stay. This was also paid to the workers who stayed behind.



“We worry that Caterpillar will start sacking people after the twelve weeks. When we go back in, the deal that is currently being offered will not be signed. We now have a workforce that is split in half, especially with the strike-breakers receiving £1,300, it is going to be a powder keg. All we want is a decent salary to cope with the cost of living increases. We are the lowest paid manufacturer in West Belfast.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Caterpillar said: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement which would include a nine per cent wage increase effective April 1, 2022. The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”