PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has told an audience in Belfast that the North represents a "beacon of light" to the world in how decades of conflict can be resolved.

The tenth president of Ireland delivered a keynote speech to a packed Mary-Ann McCracken room at the Ulster University's campus in North Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, she was greeted by First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on the steps of Stormont Castle on what is her first official visit to the North since being elected in November.

"I'm very pleased to be here with you all today in the Ulster University on this my first official visit to Northern Ireland since I was elected as the tenth president of Ireland," she said. "In my inauguration speech, I made a solemn commitment that my first official business would be to come here to the north, and I've been here many times before, but I'm delighted to be with you here today and to fulfil that commitment, particularly as president, it's a particular privilege.

"The visit for me, of course, is also an opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of all who live here in peaceful coexistence. Northern Ireland, without exaggeration, now represents a beacon of light to a world in how decades of conflict can be resolved and reconciliation fostered and continued in the world, unfortunately that is ever more consumed with war and militarism.

President Connolly speaking at Ulster University this afternoon

"Northern Ireland's lesson is a lesson that we should all tell the world that peace is normal and that war is not normal and that peace is possible."

The President said that the recent conflict had left "deep mark"s in Northern Ireland and beyond.

"Many families continue to live with grief and pain every day. It is a collective responsibility on all of us to address properly the needs and the questions of the families most affected, wherever they are, with integrity and a determination to deliver truth, accountability and justice for them and for society.

"As president, I give an absolute commitment that I will ensure, from my point of view, in my work that all voices from all backgrounds are heard, regardless of gender, age, belief, ethnicity or nationality.

"I look forward to playing my part in deepening relationships on this island

"I believe deeply that we are made richer by the different traditions of this island. For me, Irishness is as varied as those who identify with it in whole or in part: our games, our music, our languages.

"And I emphasise, language should never divide us. They are integral to this island's cultural wealth, they are our shared treasures."

Ms Connolly said she would be back in Belfast in August when the city hosts the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann for the first time.

Over the rest of Wednesday, she will also visit a number of community initiatives in the city. The president's trip will continue on Thursday and Friday with engagements in Derry.

The First Minister and deputy First Minister welcomed President Catherine Connolly to Stormont Castle

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly welcomed the President to Stormont Castle.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I was delighted to welcome Catherine Connolly, Uachtarán na hÉireann, to Belfast today. Her inauguration was a landmark moment – not just in Ireland’s history, but for all our people.

“President Connolly has been a strong advocate for equality, accountability, and the Irish language throughout her career. Today’s visit underlines the importance of continuing to work together on opportunities that benefit every community across this island. I look forward to what we can achieve when we listen, learn, and act together.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We had a positive engagement with President Connolly.

“I believe in building positive working relationships, particularly important in the context of our closest neighbour, based on mutual respect.”