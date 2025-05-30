CCTV cameras to be installed at Broadway in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

TACKLING THE ISSUE HEAD ON: The multi-agency meeting this week regarding attacks at Broadway

A RANGE of new measures including the installation of CCTV are to be implemented in the Broadway area in an attempt to to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The area has seen recurring incidents of anti-social behaviour along the south-west interface over the past number of months.

This week, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey convened a multi-agency meeting to address the ongoing attacks in the area.

Other representatives included South Belfast MLAs Deirdre Hargey and Edwin Poots, Belfast City Council, the Department for Infrastructure, the Department of Justice, the Education Authority, the PSNI, Youth Justice Agency, and local community workers were all in attendance.

It marks the second time the group has met since April to discuss efforts to prevent recurring incidents in the area.

The Department of Justice has confirmed funding for the installation of CCTV cameras in the vicinity to support policing efforts.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “For too long, a small minority of young people have been intent on causing havoc around Broadway, and I welcome the ongoing work to tackle these issues.

“This behaviour stands in stark contrast to the hugely positive work underway to transform our city.

“Since these issues first arose, Sinn Féin has been working closely with community and political representatives, as well as statutory agencies, to find lasting solutions.

“I welcome the preventative measures being introduced — including CCTV, funded youth outreach services, alley-gates, and other initiatives — to reduce crime and support local residents.

“We will not allow the actions of a few to undermine the progress we are making towards a brighter, better future. I look forward to continuing this important work with our community to ensure both residents and young people are kept safe."