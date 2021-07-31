Celebrations as Andersonstown matriarch Alice hits the ton

Champagne corks popped in Andersonstown this week as the family of Alice McKee toasted her 100th birthday.

Alice was born on July 6, 1921 and grew up in the Market area of Belfast before moving to the Whiterock when she was seven-years-old.

Alice walked across town from the Whiterock to May Street School every day until she was 14, after which she worked as a doffer in Greeves’ Mill. She also had time to play camogie.

On April 5 1942 Alice married Dan McKee from the Pound Loney on the Falls. The newlyweds lived in the Old Lodge before moving to Andersonstown in 1950 where they raised their six children in their Bingnian Drive home, where she still lives today.

Alice is well-known for her travelling across the world. For almost 60 years, she made trips to England, France, Spain as well as her annual visits to Canada and the USA.

Her favourite places was Portsmouth, Las Vegas and Atlantic City, where she could play the one cent machines, and she only stopped travelling when she was 95-years-old.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her daughter, Liz O’Connor said there were great celebrations for Alice’s milestone.

“We had a good celebration and a big party in the house for my mum,” she said.

“My two sons came home from the USA and my brother came home from England for it.

“Unfortunately, my other two brothers couldn’t make it from Canada due to restrictions.

“We were all delighted to celebrate with her. It really is a great achievement to reach 100-years-old these days.

“On the morning of her birthday, she got her card from the Queen and her money from down South. She was delighted.”

Asked about her secret to a long and healthy life, Liz added: "She doesn't drink or smoke!"