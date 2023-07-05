Changes to bus and train services on July 12th and 13th

ADVICE: Check the Translink website for changes this month

TRANSLINK is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the July Bank Holiday on Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th July.

Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running holiday services.

NI Railways will be operating a Saturday timetable on both 12th and 13th July while a normal Enterprise schedule will operate on 12th July. On 13th July, there will be some changes to Enterprise train schedules.

We are advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.