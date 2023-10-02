Child taken to hospital after Stewartstown Road road traffic collision

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision on the Stewartstown Road on Monday morning.

The one-vehicle collision happened just before 8.25am close to the junction with Blacks Road. Police attended the scene together with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, a child was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance. Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police said a female driver was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.

A NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:22am on Monday, 2 October following reports of an RTC in the Stewartstown Road Area, Dunmurry.

"NIAS dispatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and a Doctor to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance."

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Enquires are continuing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 308 of 02/10/23."

It is the second collision on the stretch of road in a matter of days after a collision involving a cyclist on Friday morning.