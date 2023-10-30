Children's charity hoping to secure former Bunscoil premises in North Belfast

MEETING: Sinn Féin representatives met with two of the Trustees on Friday who want to pass the ownership of the building to Kids Together

A top children's charity is hoping to expand their services in North Belfast on the site of a former Bunscoil.

Kids Together, who are based on the Stewartstown Road are hoping to open a new base in the north of the city and have held positive discussions regarding the former site of Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain in Wyndham Drive.

The North Belfast News has reported for several years that the building has been plagued with anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

A fire at the site renewed calls for the site — derelict since 2015 — to be further secured.

Sinn Féin representatives met with two of the school trustees on Friday who are keen to pass the ownership of the building to Kids Together.

"Kids Together Belfast is a charity that works with children and young people who have Special Educational Needs and children and young people with physical and intellectual disabilities," explained Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín.

"Roughly 40 per cent of children who attend Kids Together services are from North Belfast. Indeed, there is a long waiting list for families from North Belfast whose children need to access support and services from Kids Together."

The North Belfast representative said she was "greatly encouraged" by the willingness of the bunscoil trustees to transfer the site to Kids Together and would give the move her "full support".