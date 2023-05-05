Renewed calls to secure the site after another fire at former Bunscoil

ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR: The former site of Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain in Wyndham Drive

A FORMER Bunscoil site in North Belfast – which has been plagued with anti-social behaviour and vandalism in recent years – has been targeted once again.

Firefighters were called to the former site of Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain in Wyndham Drive this week after reports of rubbish on fire.

One fire appliance from Whitla Fire Station and one from Westland Fire Station attended the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 5.10pm.

They are treating the cause of the fire as deliberate ignition.

In October 2021, we reported that the site was to be secured properly by the Housing Executive.

Sinn Féin Oldpark candidate in the upcoming Council election Tomás Ó Néill reiterated calls for the site to be secured.

"Once again, the old school site on Wyndham Street was broken into and young people were in and set fire to the building.

"This is an ongoing problem and we have been trying to find a solution for some time.

"I will be asking the Housing Executive to once again secure the site to prevent access to the building.

"In the meantime, I would ask parents to remind their kids of the dangers of the site, someone will get seriously hurt here.

"Thanks to the residents who contacted me quickly and helped prevent a larger fire."