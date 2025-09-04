Claire calls foul but new machines give streets a clean sweep

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan with one of the new machine that’s sweeping the Falls

A FALLS councillor is hopeful that a new machine that cleans up dog mess will prove to be a long-term solution to an ongoing problem in the area.

Cllr Claire Canavan has been campaigning over the last number of months for solutions with Belfast City Council following repeated complaints around dog fouling in the Clonard area.

The Council is now trialling new smaller machines from this week in the hope of making an impact on dog fouling on streets.

The Sinn Féin woman said: “A new machine that cleans dog mess was trialled in the Clonard and Springfield Road area this week. This machine can clean dog mess and litter. It is smaller than the usual machine so it can go along narrow pavements.

“If the trial shows that this machine is effective, then they will be used in local communities.

“I am delighted that the Clonard and Springfield areas have been chosen as a pilot area for this new street cleaning equipment as we have had massive issues here over the last number of months.

“I have been working with Belfast City Council officers to look at practical solutions to fix this issue and I am glad we have got to this stage. Dog fouling and litter cannot be a plague on our communities.

“I will continue to monitor the impact of this new equipment and keep residents updated as we move forward.”