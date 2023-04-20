Dreams come true as Clara is crowned Irish Dancing World Champion

WORLD CHAMP: Clara Sheppard is on top of the world

A NORTH Belfast dancer has been crowned World Champion at the recent An Chomhdháil World Championships 2023.

Clara Sheppard (18) from Mountainview scooped the U-19 World Champion accolade at the competition in Killarney.

Clara, who dances for Lawrenson-Toal Academy in North Belfast started dancing at the age of five and has enjoyed continued success on her dancing journey.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, mum, Denise said: "This is a dream come true for Clara to win the World Championships in Irish dance.

"We see it as the Olympics of the Irish dancing world. It is Irish dance at its highest level and the experience was one to treasure forever.

"Clara’s teachers, Aileen Lawrenson and Arlene Toal are immensely proud of her and describe her as a hard working dancer who has never given up on her dream along her competitive dancing journey.

"Clara has worked hard, attending three classes a week with extra work and practice outside of class on a regular basis. To Ciara Rossi for all the 6am starts, the champion design for her amazing dress and all her family and friends for their support, there are so many people to thank.

"Clara is currently dancing with Jig Jazz and hopes to further her dance career to a professional dancer on the road with one of the major Irish dance shows.

"To all the girls and boys out there, keep practicing and never give up as dreams do come true."