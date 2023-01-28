Dr Éamon Phoenix remembered in new series of talks

CLIFTON House in North Belfast is to host a number of upcoming talks in tribute to the late and hugely respected historian Dr Éamon Phoenix.

For over six years the Belfast Charitable Society’s history talk series has been supported and curated by Dr Phoenix, who passed away in November at the age of 69.

As a tribute to their friend and colleague, and acknowledging his contribution to the talk series over the years, Clifton House will be sharing a very special recorded interview Éamon conducted with Belfast Charitable Society President Sir Ronnie Weatherup.

In the previously unseen video, Éamon tells the story and the history of Clifton House. Access to the video will be sent to ticket holders of the talk series following each lecture, to watch from home at their own convenience.

Paula Reynolds, Chief Executive of Clifton House, said: “Dr Éamon Phoenix has made such a huge contribution to Clifton House, and Belfast Charitable Society.

"His passion for history was contagious, and he supported our efforts in helping us share our history with others, through our talks and other initiatives.

"We are so privileged to have this footage, which, after we share next month, will form an important part of our 270 year old archive.

“We greatly miss his contribution, his wealth of knowledge and his good humour."

The talk series commences on Thursday February 2, and can be accessed via Zoom.

Each week local historians will cover a different aspect of the social, economic and political life of Georgian and Victorian Belfast. The series of talks include:

•Thursday, February 2 at 7pm – 'Child Welfare and Education in the Industrialising Town of Belfast.' Professor Olwen Purdue in conversation with Lauren Smyth.

•Thursday, February 9 at 7pm – ‘Doing the Needful: Belfast Charitable Society and its Outdoor Relief Scheme.' Aaron McIntyre.

•Thursday, February 16 at 7pm – 'From New Orleans to Clifton Street: Slavery and Freedom in Nineteenth Century Belfast.' Dr Jonathan Wright.

•Thursday, February, 23 at 7pm – 'The New Burying Ground: Père Lachaise and Belfast’s Forgotten Cemeteries.' John Ó Neill.

To find out more and to book your tickets, go to cliftonbelfast.com