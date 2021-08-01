Clifton House set to resume tours after 18 month lockout

CLIFTON House is set to open its doors again to the public for tours, after an 18-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tours will resume on August 1, a significant date which also marks the 250th anniversary of when the first foundation stone was laid for the building in 1771.

Like most venues, it was closed during the pandemic. But thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund this downtime was used to introduce world class immersive technology to enhance its visitor experience – normally the preserve of major heritage sites across the globe.

Now from the moment you step through the door of Clifton House you will be transported back in time. Back to Belfast’s Poor House, back to the time of Mary Ann McCracken, back to the 1770s.

Paula Reynolds, Chief Executive of Clifton House said: “With the introduction of augmented reality, our visitors can now fully immerse themselves in what life was really like in the late 18th century. Our white badge tour guides will share the history and stories of this fantastic building, while they come to life right before your eyes.”

With the use of a free app, those visiting Clifton House will now be able to see how children learned in the nursery room; experience the ‘black hole’ – the punishment room used for men, women and children when they misbehaved; and feel and hear how it was to work the first cotton mill of the town. Visually, visitors will also be able to see how Belfast developed over the years, and the influence Clifton House had in those formative years.

Paula added: “This new technology is vital in helping us tell the story of the Poor House, and those of the people who passed through its doors. Even if you have visited Clifton House before, we have new stories to tell, all drawn from our archive, and now supported by this fabulous augmented reality app. We can’t wait for people to experience it!”

House tours last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes and will take place every Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 1.30pm from August 1.

Tickets are priced at £8.50 per person. Booking in advance is essential. The tour is suitable for children aged 8 and over (Concession amiable on request).

Visit the website here for more information.