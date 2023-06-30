Cliftonville teenager Moore completes move to West Ham United

CLIFTONVILLE teenager Sean Moore has completed his move to English Premier League club West Ham United.

The 17 year-old joins the Hammers on a three-year professional contract until June 2026 and will initially link up with the Club’s U21 squad for the 2023/24 season.

Moore made the first of 45 senior appearances in the Reds’ County Antrim Shield victory over Bangor in October 2021 and opened his goalscoring account when he found the net during the defeat of Larne in January of this year.

A further five goals followed as Sean established himself as not only an integral member of the Cliftonville first team but also as a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, having made his debut for Tom Mohan’s side in March’s European Under-19 Championship qualifier with Greece.

“I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United," said Sean.

"I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It’s a massive Club, so it was an easy decision for me.

We are pleased to welcome Sean Moore to the Academy of Football 🖊 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 30, 2023

“Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement.

“It’s a family-orientated Club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly, and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

Sean Moore with Mark Noble, Sporting Director at West Ham United

“It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London."

In a statement, Cliftonville FC said: "His progress since graduating from the Reds’ Academy has understandably caught the eye of a number of Clubs and, having agreed terms with West Ham, everyone at Solitude naturally wishes Sean well not only with the Hammers but for the entirety of a future career we will all be keeping a keen eye on."