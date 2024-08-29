Colum Eastwood set to step down as SDLP leader

COLUM Eastwood is set to resign as leader of the SDLP later on Thursday

The Irish News first reported that the MP for Foyle is to announce he is stepping down at a press conference at noon today.

His resignation comes just eight weeks after he retained his Westminster seat with a reduced majority of 4,166.

Mr Eastwood has been leader of the SDLP since 2015.

A LucidTalk poll at the weekend showed the SDLP at eight per cent of the vote – unchanged from a similar poll before July's General Election.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna would be the most likely candidate to replace Eastwood as party leader.