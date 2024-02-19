Belfast City Council investigating Devenish event

BELFAST City Council is investigating after footage emerged following an event at the Devenish on Finaghy Road North at the weekend.

Videos from the Pleasure Boys XXL show on Saturday night showed nude male dancers mimicking sexual acts while dancing with female patrons.

The evening, which cost £15 a ticket, was advertised as a ‘Valentine’s Weekend Special’ in a post by The Devenish, with the establishment calling it “a night filled with exciting thrills, perfect for a girls night out.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "Council is currently investigating the event at the Devenish Bar over the weekend. As this is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Devenish has been contacted for comment.