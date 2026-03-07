WEST Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has called for the NI Executive to Introduce a Basic Income for Artists Scheme.

The Deputy Lord Mayor made the proposal at Belfast City Council's full monthly meeting on Monday evening.

The pilot scheme programme would provide unconditional weekly payments to artists and creative workers to improve financial stability, wellbeing, and time spent on creative practice.

Last month the Irish government announced a similar scheme whereby 2,000 eligible artists based in the Republic would receive payment of €325 per week. The payment will be for three years and will also feature a tapering-off period of three months at the end of the cycle.

Green Party councillor Áine Groogan supported the motion.

"I want to speak to the motion and why I believe it is an absolute imperative that we bring forward a basic income scheme for artists and also to outline some of the reasons behind the amendment that I have also submitted, which I hope strengthens the motion," she stated.

"We have an outstanding arts and culture sector here in Belfast and across Northern Ireland. I've said it before and I'll say it again. They are the beating heart of this city, but that is so often in spite of how we treat them instead of because of.

"The arts have an intrinsic value and importance for society and communities outside of measurable economic, educational or commercial impact, though they 100 per cent have all of that too. Art is a public good and the Green Party position is it should be funded as such."

DUP group leader Sarah Bunting said her party would reject the motion because it is not a matter for Belfast City Council.

"The cultural and creative sector is part of the lifeblood of Belfast. It contributes to our identity, our tourism offering, and our community cohesion, and indeed to people's wellbeing and mental health. That is not in question.

"But what is in question today is whether calling for a permanent, unconditional basic income for artists is the right policy, whether it's affordable, whether it's fair, and crucially, whether this council is even the appropriate forum to be discussing it. This is not a matter for Belfast City Council. That responsibility lies with the Northern Ireland Executive and the Assembly."

Mr Doherty's proposal received a majority vote in the chamber with 35 votes for and 15 votes against.