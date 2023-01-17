Council to reinstate regular committee meeting on bin collections in the city

A LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bin collections over the recent Christmas and New Year period were disrupted

BELFAST City Council has agreed to reinstate a regular committee meeting on bin collections in the city.

It comes after missed bin collections across the city with bin collections over the holiday period being missed amid claims that the Council have been unable to fill positions.

Meetings were held regularly prior to the coronavirus pandemic and at Monday night's monthly meeting of Belfast City Council North Belfast SDLP councillor Carl Whyte proposed its resumption which was accepted.

“I welcome unanimous support from councillors to resume holding regular meetings around bin collections in Belfast after ratepayers experienced a number of issues over the Christmas period," said Cllr Whyte.

“While I understand that recent staffing issues have had an impact, we need to ensure that we are in a position to provide the basic services that people expect and this meeting will give councillors the opportunity to monitor the situation going forward and raise any concerns that are brought forward by residents.

Hi @belfastcc do you still collect bins? Asking for a street in south Belfast. — brendanbelfast 🇪🇺 (@brendanbelfast) January 10, 2023

“The cancellation of bin collections for residents over Christmas at short notice was unacceptable, leaving many extremely frustrated and we need to ensure that we do better in future.

“It is time we bin this poor service and hopefully the resumption of these committee meetings will play a small role in making this happen.”