Council 'unreservedly' condemns racist attacks

COUNCILLORS at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have condemned "unreservedly" recent racist attacks in the greater Belfast area.

Last week the Railway Bar and Steam Dining on the Ballyclare Road in the borough was destroyed after being torched. It was the latest in a series of attacks that have taken place during the month of August after a racist parade in Belfast on August 3 when several businesses were targeted. The previous month overseas health workers in Antrim town were forced from their homes after attacks from racists.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly, welcomed the full support of all political parties for two motions brought to the Full Council Meeting this week.

The first motion, proposed by Councillor Billy Webb (Alliance) and seconded by Councillor Julie Gilmore (Alliance) read: “This Council strongly condemns the recent violence and targeting of businesses; encourages greater support and investment for sporting and cultural events as a mechanism for uniting local communities; registers its disappointment that an enhanced and fully-funded regional Good Relations Strategy has not been prioritised since the restoration of the NI Assembly; and calls for a review of the progress of Good Relations programmes in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to be completed within six months”.

Tonight at Antrim & Newtownabbey full council meeting, I was proud to second & speak on SinnFein’s anti-racism motion, which passed unanimously. 🙌#NoPlaceforHate #StanduptoRacism pic.twitter.com/TkUfteZROT — Cllr. Lucille O'Hagan 🍉 (@LucilleOHagan) August 27, 2024

The second motion, proposed by Councillor Anne Marie Logue (Sinn Féin) and seconded by Councillor Lucille O’Hagan (Sinn Féin) read: “That this Council unreservedly condemns and deplores the racist attacks and intimidation in Antrim and Newtownabbey and Belfast over the past month. We further deplore the targeting of NHS health workers in this borough."



Mayor Kelly said: “I am pleased that all political parties have come together to unanimously condemn these recent attacks across Northern Ireland. As a registered nurse with over 40 years’ experience in Health and Social Care, I have seen first-hand the invaluable contribution from ethnic minority HSC staff, they are vital to our communities.



“In today’s society, no-one should have to face going into their place of work, school or even their own home, under the threat of abuse or intimidation. This is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.



“I will continue to work with and support the work of partners and stakeholders to ensure Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough is a safe place to work, live and socialise for all”.