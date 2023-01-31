'Sickening' stabbing of 18-year-old in Botanic Gardens

A COUNCILLOR has condemned a vicious attack on an 18-year-old man who was stabbed in Botanic Gardens.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition after the attack in the park on Monday night. The PSNI have stated the victim was stabbed in the thighs and groin and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The park was still cordoned off on Tuesday morning after the attack when emergency services, including armed PSNI officers, arrived at the scene. A police helicopter was also seen circling the overhead around the park.

SDLP Councillor for Botanic, Gary McKeown said the attack was sickening and condemned it in the strongest terms.

"There is no place for knife crime on our streets. Botanic Gardens is heavily used by dog walkers, commuters on bikes and families, and there’s a primary school right beside it, so a violent crime like this happening in broad daylight is sickening and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"I have been talking to the police and know a major operation was mounted following this incident, so would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.

"I hope the man who was stabbed makes a full recovery."

The attack was also condemned by Sinn Féin Councillor John Gormley.

“A young man was violently attacked in Botanic Gardens. He was stabbed a number of times during the attack and had to be taken to hospital in the city.

“This vicious attack in a public park right in the heart of South Belfast is totally unacceptable and has shocked the local community.

“I urge anyone with any information which might assist the police in bringing the perpetrator to justice to contact the police immediately.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft eight tall. Our investigation is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the severe attack and may have captured cell phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 on 01/30/23.”