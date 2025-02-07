Councillors clash over use of Ballysillan Playing Fields

A ROW has erupted in Belfast City Council over the use of a new multi-million pound sports facility in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast.

Work is due to begin shortly on the upgrade to Ballysillan Playing Fields, which includes a new state-of-the-art floodlit 4G pitch, refurbishment of the existing bowling pavilion, new children’s play facilities and a new open-air community event space.

Last month, Amateur League outfit Ballysillan Swifts FC said that the pitches were first earmarked for use by their club exclusively, but that they have since been informed that they must share the facilities with North Belfast NIFL Championship side Newington FC.

The proposed new £7.5m development is being funded by Urban Villages.

Last Friday, the Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee was asked to consider a request from Newington FC seeking the Council to provide a letter of support in relation to a new home pitch within Belfast to enable their application to the Football Fund. The club currently play their matches at Larne.

Fifteen councillors voted for the proposal and five against and it was declared carried.

However at Monday evening's full Council meeting, Chief Executive John Walsh said a call-in had been received. DUP councillor Sarah Bunting said there could be legal ramifications for the Council if the issue was to proceed.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy proposed that the Council would be the applicant to the football fund in order to allow the alterations to take place at Ballysillan Playing Fields.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey called on councillors to think about bigger picture as custodians of the land and make the most of it for the betterment of football in North Belfast.

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson said there are examples of teams sharing pitches all over North Belfast. "We need to take a step back and think about it and be careful about not causing community divisions," he said.

DUP councillor Jordan Doran said that Newington FC are not from the area and they would not be supporting any application for them.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said: "There has been a significant change in the last month that now all of a sudden Ballysillan Swifts will not be able to use the revamped pitch. The reputation of Belfast City Council will not recover in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast should this decision go ahead.

"This Council has made a U-turn at the eleventh hour and that is how it is perceived in the area. This Council is acting in bad faith and will be felt in the area for a generation."

Ryan Murphy hit back at Councillor McDowell about why he was getting involved in an issue outside his own DEA.

"No one has ever said Ballysillan Swifts will not be able to use the facility. It is on their doorstep. No one is going to stop them using it. This is about trying to maximise the usage on the site and allowing another team from North Belfast to be able to play their home games there. I don’t think it is too much to ask. It should be a positive story."

Following a vote, councillors voted in favour of Councillor Murphy's proposal by 42 votes for to 17 against.