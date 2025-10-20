Fall in reported crime in West and North Belfast welcomed

THE number of crimes reported in West and North Belfast has fallen over the past year, new figures reveal.

According to the latest crime figures from the PSNI a total of 31,364 crimes were reported in the Belfast City area between September 2024 and August 31, 2025.

In West Belfast, there was 6,024 crimes reported – down 4.2 per cent on last year, while in North Belfast 9,228 crimes were reported – down 3.3 per cent.

Crime in South Belfast (10,054) was also down 7.7 per cent.

Across the North, crime was down in every area apart from East Belfast where there was a marked nine per cent increase (6,058) in the number of crimes reported compared with the previous year.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey welcomed the falling crime figures, especially as the reporting of crime has increased.

"This is a positive development and one that reflects the hard work of partnerships, prevention and early intervention," he added.

"However, while this decline is welcome, we must remain vigilant. A single-digit reduction does not mean all problems are solved. We must dig deeper into the data to see which types of crime have fallen, and where particular challenges remain.

"In particular, we must ensure that reductions are felt across every part of West Belfast and I commit to keep working to drive crime down, making West Belfast safer for all.”

Across the north, the average was 49 crimes reported per 1,000 people -– with a total of 94,327 crimes recorded over the past year.

Lower crime levels were seen in violence against the person. The largest volume and percentage decrease was in stalking and harassment, with smaller decreases seen in violence with injury and violence without injury.

Lower crime levels were also seen across robbery, burglary, theft, criminal damage, drug offences, public order offences, possession of weapons offences and miscellaneous crimes against society. Higher crime levels were seen in sexual offences.