Police appeal for public's help in McClean murder investigation

MURDER: Investigations continued at the scene on the Cliftonville Road on Wednesday

THE detective leading the murder investigation into the death of West Belfast taxi driver Danny McClean is appealing to the public for help with their enquiries.

The shooting happened outside McGrath's pub on the Cliftonville Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

Mr McClean (54) was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, parked in the driveway of a property, when he was approached by a single gunman and shot a number of times.

MURDERED: Daniel (Danny) McClean (54)

Police say the lone gunman crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots at close range.

The gunman was wearing dark clothing and gloves and, after the shooting, walked back towards Clifton Crescent.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy is awaiting a full forensic report from the scene but says his team are looking at a number of lines of enquiries at this early stage.

"First of all, our thoughts are with Danny’s family, who are coming to terms with their loss. We will work tirelessly to seek justice for his murder, to find the answers to his family’s many questions," he said.

“Our main task is to complete the preliminary investigative work that we have started on the Cliftonville Road and nearby Clifton Crescent.

“We have multiple lines of enquiry ongoing to understand who killed Danny McClean and the reasons for it.

“At this stage, we have a very open mind as to who may have been involved. As is with many of these types of investigations, the detail will develop over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The PSNI detective said they were keen to learn more about Mr McClean's movements on the day of his murder (Tuesday).

“We are trying to understand more about Danny McClean and his movements yesterday (Tuesday).

“I believe Danny was targeted. I don’t believe that this was a random attack or that the gunman was targeting anyone else," he added.

Dt Supt Murphy is appealing to the public, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time or those local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage.

Detectives are appealing for information following the murder of 54 year old Daniel McClean, known as Danny, in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast last night. Anyone with any information should contact the Major Incident Public Portal at https://t.co/5soKx33aUS — Police North Belfast (@PSNIBelfastN) February 3, 2021

“I am appealing to the public to help us, particularly If you were in the Cliftonville Road and Clifton Crescent area between about 7.30pm and 8.30pm to come and talk to us,” he added.

“I would also appeal to local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage from around that period to get in touch."

And the lead investigator says some in the community know those involved in the attack.

“I want any of these people to come and talk to us and piece together things in order to advance those lines of enquiry that are most valid and find a way forward. Answers to many of the countless questions relating to Danny’s murder lie within the community.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know."

A PSNI online Major Incident Public Portal can be used by the public to provide information about the shooting or to upload photographs, video or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can phone detectives on 101, quoting reference 1593 02/02/21, or use the MIPP portal. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.