Race against time for kidney transplant boy David

A NORTH Belfast boy is facing a race against time to find a match for a life-saving kidney transplant.

David McKenna (9) from the Cliftonville area was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at just two weeks old.

The St Therese of Lisieux pupil needed a kidney transplant and received one from his dad, Jim, when he was four years old.

David had his first kidney transplant when he was four years old

After years of continued treatment and a tough Covid period, David now needs another transplant and the search is on for a suitable donor.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his mum, Elizabeth, said: “We don’t have a live donor yet. It is about finding a live donor that is a direct match for David. It is the preferred method.

“The other way is a very complicated process, waiting for each database run throughout the year to see if there is a match.

“We are hoping someone out there will be a match for David.”

Last month, Stormont passed new legislation so that from 2023 adults in the North will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Elizabeth is an avid supporter of organ donation and is encouraging people to have that conversation.

“Organ donation has always been in my family. My aunt had a liver transplant when I was a teenager,” she added.

David and mum, Elizabeth

“To have that conversation about organ donation is the most important thing.

“We are hoping people put themselves forward to be organ donors.

“David is a lot more tired. His energy levels aren’t what they used to be but we are so proud of him every day.

“We know there is someone out there who can help save his life.”