Davitts GAC to benefit from installation of electric vehicle charger points

GREEN INITIATIVES: Davitts GAC on the Falls are going green in more ways than one

A WEST Belfast GAA club is in line to benefit from the installation of new Electric Vehicle Charge Points at its Clowney Street ground.

Davitts GAC is one of 48 sports clubs across the nNorth that are now eligible to apply for funding for the green energy scheme. The €15million initiative, funded through the Irish Government’s Shared Island Initiative and ZEVI infrastructure funding, will help enhance access to public charging across towns, villages and cities.

Noel Gorman, from Davitts GAC said: "Our successful application for EV charging stations at Davitt Park is welcome news for all involved with Michael Davitt GAC and the wider community.

"Reducing pollution and improving air quality at Davitt Park was one of the goals we worked towards with the help of the GAA Green Club Initiative.

"Working in partnership with the GAA, and with the help of club committee and volunteers, we set up a GAA Green Club at Davitt Park.

"Our team have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months, securing funding for an outdoor water station, creating a stunning willflower garden, and planting 1,500 hedgerows with the help from Belfast Hills Partnership, with plans and funding in place for more exciting initiatives in future."

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd welcomed the news.

“The transition to the use of electric vehicles will play a pivotal role in decarbonising the transport sector and meeting our net zero ambitions," he said. “These new charge points at a further 48 locations across the North will be located in the heart of our communities, enhancing opportunities for local sports clubs to provide destination EV charging and convenient charging for their members, visitors and local residents and to generate much-needed revenue for their organisations.”

Funding will be subject to reaching agreement with a Charge Point operator from a pre-approved panel.