Students protest at lack of Irish at Queen's

IRISH language students at Queen's University have held a demonstration today over the lack of Irish signage on the campus.

The protests coincides with An Cumann Gaelach, the university's Irish language society, carrying out a consultation on bilingual signage at QUB in both English and Irish which received over 1,000 signatures between students and staff.

In 1997 Queen's removed Irish language signage from the Students Union, which had been erected a decade earlier, after complaints from unionist students.

Anna Nic Gafraidh, President of An Cumann Gaelach, said: "We are concerned and frustrated with the university's decisions in relation to the Irish language in recent years.

"There has been no progress in relation to visibility of the Irish language on campus.

"This inaction by the administration of the university has frustrated many of our members and led us to conducting another consultation.

“We have received over one thousand signatures after three days of campaigning, an achievement that highlights both the support and the interest that the university community has for the Irish language.

"Although we are delighted with such a successful campaign, the management of Queen’s University Belfast has a responsibility to meet with us as soon as possible to discuss the issues around the visibility of the Irish language, both on campus and in the surrounding area, with the hope of finding a solution."

The group have requested a meeting with the Vice Chancellor and senior management on the issue.

A Queen's University Belfast spokesperson said: “The University’s leadership responded to the meeting request received yesterday (Tuesday 8 April) and will meet with Cumann Gaelach next week to discuss this important issue.



“We are keen to continue to work in partnership with the Cumann and build on the progress to date which includes the creation of Irish language accommodation, the appointment of an Irish language support officer in the university’s language centre, and engagement with a range of staff and student networks which support and promote Irish and other minority languages.”