Detectives revisit scene of Kevin Conway murder a week on

MURDER: PSNI revisited the scene of the murder of Kevin Conway on Tuesday night

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have revisited the scene of the murder of Kevin Conway, a week on.

Mr Conway, who was 26-years-old, was murdered on the Shaws Road area of West Belfast last Tuesday night at his home in Rossnareen Park.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “It was last Tuesday night, at approximately 9.30pm, when Kevin was murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

“We will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice, and on Tuesday night our officers have revisited the immediate area. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

“This ruthless killing has left a loving family heartbroken. They’re going through unimaginable sorrow and pain, while an entire community is left in shock.

“I’m appealing to you, if you have any information, to please come forward. I know it’s not easy, but I’m keen to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with total anonymity.”

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kevin’s murder.

The reward is payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers. Contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, detectives can be contacted on 101; while information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk