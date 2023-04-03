Dedicated dog area needed in Waterworks, says SF man

MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee with Seger in the Waterworks

North Belfast Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has called for a dedicated dog area in the Waterworks.

His call comes amid a new Council drive on park safety and the erection of 'Keep Your Dog on a Lead' signs.

“I’ve written to Belfast City Council raising the need for a dedicated dog area in the Waterworks similar to other such facilities across the city," he explained.

“In recent days new signs were placed in the park warning people to keep their dogs on leads and therefore it’s time now for Council to provide a new area for the free running of dogs.

“These dedicated areas for dogs are a big success elsewhere, ensuring the safety of other park users, security for the many many dogs and their owners that use the park daily and the ability for the dogs to get exercise off their leads.

“Free running dogs are essential for animal health and behaviour and a facility locally would be very popular.

“There is ample scope for a dog park in the Waterworks which wouldn’t hinder other park users.

“The nearest such facility is in the Grove which is too far for most Waterworks park users to access and I mean particularly people with disabilities and older citizens living in the upper half of the constituency.

“Managing the multiple activities within this park would in my opinion be easier with the addition of a dog park which most responsible dog owners would use.

“I’m requesting the Council begin a process of engagement to identify a site and resources to make this aim a reality.”