Double celebrations as father and daughter crowned Best of the West

FATHER AND DAUGHTER: Rab and Keeva Boyle, centre, with Jim Conlon, Best Driver nominee, and Translink’s Belfast Area Manager, Damien Bannon

THERE were double celebrations for one family as the winners of the 2021 Best of the West awards were crowned at the Devenish Complex on Friday night.

After a virtual awards in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was a welcome back to sponsors, nominees and host Barra Best for our first physical event since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 25 awards were handed out after a public vote decided your Best of the West for 2021 with the theme of this year 'Rebuilding'.

The first award of the night went to Rab Boyle from Glass City Cab Company in Poleglass who scooped the Translink-sponsored 'Best Driver in the Community' award.

Later, Mezmerize Beauty Salon on the Falls Road scooped 'Best Beauty Salon', sponsored by SAG Credit Union – which meant double celebrations for the Boyle family, as Rab's daughter, Keeva works for Mezmerize.

"It was a fantastic night," said Rab.

"I couldn't believe it when I found out I had won. Then Mezmerize won their category so it was great. A clean sweep for the Boyle family!"

A massive £1,582.61 was also raised on the night for our charity partners PIPS, thanks to an auction and raffle.

Once again, a huge thanks to our Premier Partner, Translink and our business partners – Connected Health, SAG Credit Union, Coffee House Bistro, Huhtamaki, PIPS Charity, Specsavers Park Centre and Fáilte Feirste Thiar.

Roll on 2022.

Full list of award winners: