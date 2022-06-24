Dublin Road market vendors announced

EXCITING: Trademarket have announced a list of vendors for the new pop-up market on the Dublin Road

AN exciting new list of vendors has been announced for a new outdoor retail and food market in the city centre.

Trademarket Belfast (formerly Box Office) is street food and retail in a pop-up shipping container market – and it's coming to the Dublin Road at the former Movie House Cinema site.

It will host the best of local food and independent retail vendors in shipping containers, giving start-up vendors an opportunity in an otherwise prohibitive property market.

The list of vendors includes:

KUBO: Bringing a taste of the Philippines to Belfast, serving up Filipino BBQ and Filipino street food as well as their signature Kamayan Kits.

Pipián: A new Mexican-themed concept for Belfast, brought to us by the talented team at Freight.

Pi Guy: Used to serve their pizzas from Hill Street Hatch in the Cathedral Quarter.

Moon Gelato: Will be offering a selection of inventive Italian-style ice creams and desserts.

Outside In: This brand have a special 'wear one - share one' concept, where for every item purchased they donate another to someone experiencing homelessness.

Rebel and Ruse: Three friends with a wealth of experience in hospitality have teamed up to create this funky new concept. With a focus on local produce the guys promise to deliver a delicious, modern BBQ experience filled with flavour.

Barkey and Waggins: A dog boutique for owners who want the best for their pooches.

Pie Queen: Shonee aka the Pie Queen will be serving up the tastiest individual pies, sure to pack a punch at lunch time.

Urban Market: If you love trinkets, candles, sweet treats and knick-knacks, then Urban Market is just for you.

Hey Chick: For a burger that is going to blow your mind, Hey Chick is the one! We're talking fried chicken, junk fries and equally epic vegan alternatives.

An official opening date will be announced in due course.