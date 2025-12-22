THE Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, has joined with city centre partners to hear about Christmas trading conditions for retailers and hospitality providers, as well as initiatives introduced to support the city’s night-time economy.

She joined PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton and Night Czar Michael Stewart for an evening walk through the city’s core, including the three Business Improvement Districts (BIDs).

The group met with independent traders at the Belfast Christmas Market and retail premises along Royal Avenue and Donegall Place during the city’s busiest time of the year.

They also visited licensed premises in the Cathedral Quarter, along with the HALT market on Great Victoria Street, to talk to staff about the impact of late-night bus services, funded by Belfast City Council and the NI Executive, which will continue into the New Year as part of a year-long pilot, delivered by Translink.

Early data indicates a 31% increase in the number of people visiting the city centre for the first two weeks of December 2025, compared to 2024 figures. Footfall has increased steadily since October 2025, including after 6pm, with November and December traditionally the busiest months of the year for the city’s night-time economy.

Councillor Kelly said: “I really valued hearing from traders and venues on how they are findings things this Christmas, and the kinds of initiatives they feel really make a difference, to them, in supporting their business to thrive.

“Everyone wants to make sure our city centre is safe, welcoming and vibrant and this year has seen a real team effort by Council and our partners to stress that the city is open for business, with fantastic events, venues and atmosphere to enjoy.

“There is always more than can be done, of course, and I look forward to further positive developments in 2026. These include the start of work to develop a new public space at Cathedral Gardens, progress on plans for the Belfast Stories landmark visitor attraction, public space and creative hub, opening in 2030, and options coming forward for our most recent purchase, the historic Assembly Rooms.

“While footfall figures won’t be fully finalised for another few weeks, this appears to have been a very successful Christmas for the city centre and, as the key driver for the wider Northern Ireland economy, this is a very positive way to end the year.”

The Lord Mayor, Deputy Chief Constable Singleton and the Night Czar were joined along their route by Council staff working to keep the city clean over the festive period, along with the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Policing team and the Council’s Safer Neighbourhood Officers.

SEASON'S GREETINGS: The trio dropped by the Cathedral Quarter during its busiest time of the year

The walkabout follows a busy festive run-up for Belfast city centre, with a packed programme of free entertainment and music from the council for shoppers and visitors to enjoy, including events again this weekend at City Hall and the Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue.

Council has also extended Christmas lighting further into Ann Street, Arthur Street, Bank Square and Bridge Street this year, added extra patrols by Safer Neighbourhood Officers and funded a wide range of the music, comedy and family events available over the Christmas period.

During the walkabout, Deputy Chief Constable Singleton outlined police deployments over the Christmas period and how police support partners to ensure that Belfast is a safe and peaceful environment for people to visit, shop and socialise.

“We've seen that even tonight, despite the inclement weather, Belfast is a vibrant city with a great offering for retail and social gatherings on the run-up to and over the Christmas period,” he said.

“Belfast is one of the safest cities to live, work and raise a family in these islands. Over this holiday period, we'll continue to deploy additional patrols in the city centre to ensure that everyone feels safe and can enjoy the city centre to shop, visit and socialise.”

Night Czar Michael Stewart highlighted use of the late-night bus service, the reopening of Durham Street and the pedestrianisation of Hill Street as key measures which have provided practical support and reassurance to city centre workers and revellers during the busy Christmas period.

He said: “This Christmas, Belfast is buzzing. The city is alive with people shopping, socialising, and celebrating, which is a real sign of confidence and vibrancy.

“Our focus should be on making it a Belfast Christmas – a season of atmosphere, connection, and experience. The new late-night public transport services are already helping spread travel demand, giving visitors and staff more flexibility and supporting a safer, more connected city.”