As famine stalks Somalia, Belfast campaigner calls on Belfast to repeat '92 generosity

A SOUTH Belfast charity is appealing for the public's help to assist families in East Africa affected by unprecedented drought.

Horn of Africa People's Aid Northern Ireland (HAPANI), based in Botanic Avenue was formed in response to a clear demand for support for refugees, asylum seekers, individuals and families from the Horn of Africa and beyond who are living in North.

The Horn of Africa s the fourth largest peninsula in the world. It is composed of Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti.

In Somalia, the country has suffered four successive failures in its rainy seasons since the end of 2020, and there are fears that a fifth failure is now under way.

An estimated 7.8 million people – roughly half of the population – are now affected by drought, of whom 213,000 are at high risk of famine, according to the UN.

I’ve just added my name to end the global hunger crisis and save millions of lives. Will you join me? https://t.co/PzKrXJu28O — HAPANI (@HAPANI1) September 2, 2022

Almost thirty years ago, in December 1992, the people of the North volunteered, fundraised and supported those affected after famine swept through Somalia.

Suleiman Abdulahi, Founder of HAPANI is hoping once again the public will get behind the latest campaign to support those in the Horn of Africa.

"Millions of people in East Africa are facing a crisis and need urgent aid as drought continues to grip the horn of Africa and the East Africa regions," he explained.

"Thirty million people will face extreme hunger. Families in Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia will struggle to access clean water, food, and medical care.

"People have lost everything. They are without access to daily food and clean water.

"HAPANI is seeking support for families in East Africa by providing essential services such as water, health care, nutritious meals, and cash assistance to those impacted by the drought.

"We can only do this vital work with the Belfast people's support as they did 30 years ago. Even though we are struggling with the cost of living crisis here in Northern Ireland, the war in Ukraine, COVID recovery, and Brexit.

"People are dying daily in the horn of Africa, but if we take action, we can save many lives.

"Back in 1992, a plane of supplies was sent to Somalia after a huge effort from the public here.

"Thirty years on, the people of East Africa need our help once again.

"Every penny that we raise will go directly to the people who are affected by the drought.

"For as little as £1 can get enough water for a whole family for one day."

You can donate to the appeal here.

You can also scan the QR code below to help.