Norwegian TV channel apologises over Christmas show Famine joke

A NORTH Belfast man is challenging a Norwegian state broadcaster after a joke about the Famine was made during its popular Christmas show.

The incident happened during an episode of 24-Stjerners Julekalender (24-Star Christmas Calendar), an institution in the country.

Over one million people died in Ireland and another one million emigrated during the Great Famine (1845-51), which is also known as An Gorta Mór.

During the gameshow, contestants were challenged to find a hidden potato, when the host remarked that the game was “just like in Ireland in 1845, last man to the potato loses”.

Following the screening of the show, Eddie Whyte – originally from the Bone in North Belfast and who has lived in Norway for over 30 years – filed a formal complaint with Norwegian state broadcaster, NRK.

In response, NRK apologised and said in a statement: “To hear that people got offended by the remarks regarding the Great Famine of 1845, it was not our intention,” the broadcaster said.

“At the time, we did not react to it, as it pointed to a tragedy which happened so long ago, but we can understand that the matter is perceived quite differently by others.

"We appreciate this being brought to our attention, and for helping us understand the depth of this trauma and how it affects people around the world to this day.”

@NRKno so you think that it's acceptable to joke about another country's national tragedy because it occurred 180 years ago? You then compound the insult by issuing a non-apology. I think that it says a lot about how you view Irish people and their culture. — Bryan (@Bryan_Coyne) December 23, 2022

Despite the apology, Eddie said the case has been sent to the Broadcasting Council, which will meet later this month.

"The famine in Ireland led to the halving of the population when the entire island was still an English colony and is still part of Ireland's collective memory.

"The response from NRK can in no way be perceived as a real apology.

"It is totally inappropriate and it is totally unacceptable to belittle the memory of these children, women and men on Norwegian national TV in this manner in the run-up to Christmas.

NOT AN APOLOGY: Eddie Whyte

"This cannot be accepted in today's society. I don't think the joke was made to insult anyone but it is not acceptable.

"I have made Norway my home and I do not want to hear such disrespectful, hurtful things on the TV channel that my children also watch.

"I think NRK have issued a half-apology. There are no time limits for respecting other people’s sufferings.

"I want NRK to understand better the people who live here who come from other nations."