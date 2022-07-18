Edmund Rice teacher scales Kilimanjaro heights to raise funds for mental health charity

A NORTH Belfast teacher has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a mental health charity.

Colette Deery, Head of Community and Head of Learning Support at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley took on the highest free standing mountain in the world last week.

This vast mountain will be a climb of 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) took seven days to complete.

A huge congratulations to Miss Deery who has reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, a challenge she has embraced on behalf of the ERC community to raise awareness for mental health in association with ALPS!



Colette was joined by a team of teachers from across Ireland to raise money on behalf of ALPS (All Lives Are Precious) – a Downpatrick-based mental health charity established to offer support and services on emotional wellbeing, mental health education and suicide prevention to those most in need.

Speaking to the North Belfast News earlier this year, Colette explained how she got involved in the challenge.

"It all sprung from during the Covid pandemic and the online Community Hub to focus on better mental health for the community," she said.

"I was invited to represent Edmund Rice College by ALPS fundraising coordinator, Frank Diamond – an absolute legend of a man – in recognition of the community work we did throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in support of mental health and wellbeing in our school, local and wider communities.

"Mental health and well-being are at the very heart of the ethos of our school and we are fully committed to supporting such a worthy and important cause.

"The support from everyone at the school has been fantastic. I could not do this without it."

Colette has so far raised over £3,500. You can donate to Colette's JustGiving page here.