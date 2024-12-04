WATCH: DUP Minister Paul Givan receives fáilte mhór during visit to Irish language youth group

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has heard first hand from young people from the Irish-medium youth sector during a visit to West Belfast.

The Minister was invited to Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill on the Whiterock, where Irish medium regional youth organisation Fóram na nÓg is based. The visit followed a constructive meeting between a Fóram na nÓg delegation and the Minister at Stormont in October.

The meeting highlights a growing recognition of the vital role played by Irish-medium youth work in fostering language revitalisation, cultural pride, and community development across the sector and underscores the progress being made in the sector while also highlighting the urgent need for greater investment and long-term meaningful support to meet increasing demand.

Minister Givan visited 'Anam – Caifé na Carraige' where he engaged with young people involved in the social enterprise project. The café creates opportunities for employment for local residents as well as creating a social hub with local fresh produce at affordable prices where local people can socialise and feel a sense of belonging and companionship in their local area. While in the café Mr Givan ordered a cup of coffee in Irish.

Orliath Mhic Leannáin from Fóram na nÓg welcomed the visit from the Minister.

"We are the representative body for 35 Irish medium groups across the North and are calling on the Minister to invest in long-term strategic funding for the sector.

"At the meeting in October, we raised how the current youth work policy is out of date and not fit for purpose for our sector to grow.

Paul Givan is welcomed by Orliath Mhic Leannáin and Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin

"The Minister has agreed to work with us and wants to be kept updated on developments as we move forward.

"He had asked to come out and visit young people engaged in Irish medium services and I think that shows his willingness to engage with the sector."

Speaking after the visit, the Education Minister Paul Givan said he it was a "pleasure" to visit Fóram na nÓg.

"Following the meeting in October, I wanted to come out and hear directly from young people in the Irish medium sector," he said.

"They told me today that there is a lack of opportunities for Irish medium outside of school.

"We are currently looking at a review of youth provision across all sectors.

"Ten months ago when I became Minister I said I would be a Minister for all sectors and announcements I have made have reflected that. One of the first schools I visited was an Irish medium school.

"There is a very rich history of the Irish language. It is something I have always made clear should not be politicised."