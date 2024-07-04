ELECTION '24: Voters head to the polls to elect four Belfast MPs

SUPPORT: Sinn Féin's John Finucane with Michelle O'Neill on a walk about in North Belfast ahead off Thursday's poll

VOTERS will head to the polls on Thursday to elect 18 MPs across the North in the General Election.

In South Belfast, the SDLP's Claire Hanna is expected to retain her seat for the constituency which has been re-named South Belfast and Mid Down.

Claire Hanna enjoyed a 15,401 majority in 2019 over the DUP. Minus an Alliance challenge, this looks very much like an SDLP win.

Elsewhere in the North, look out for key battles in Lagan Valley as Jonathan Buckley fights to retain the seat for the DUP (vacated by Jeffrey Donaldson) ahead of a strong challenge from Alliance Party candidate Sorcha Eastwood.

An intriguing betting heat is taking place in South Antrim, where UUP candidate Robin Swann is favourite to deliver an electoral blow to the DUP by ousting sitting MP Paul Girvan.

Sinn Féin is being backed to edge the traditionally marginal seat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where the former head of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen is favourite to see off Diana Armstrong from the UUP.

Polling stations open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

You MUST bring a form of ID with you to vote. You do not need your poll card to vote.

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photo part) (provisional accepted)

A UK or Irish Passport (or Irish Passport Card)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink Half Fare SmartPass

A Translink Registered Blind SmartPass

A Translink War Disablement SmartPass

A Biometric Immigration Document

In Belfast, expect a close battle between DUP leader Gavin Robinson and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long in the east of the city. The Alliance Party leader caused political shockwaves in 2010 when she unseated then DUP leader Peter Robinson in the same constituency and a repeat could be on the cards.

In West Belfast, outgoing MP Paul Maskey looks nailed on to retain a seat he first took in 2011. A close battle between People Before Profit and SDLP is expected for second place. The result may give us a key indication of how the next Assembly election will go.

Speaking on the eve of Thursday's election, Paul Maskey said: "In this election people can send a clear message about what they want for the future. By voting for Sinn Féin people are endorsing strong leadership, positive change, and a commitment to work for all.

"You have an opportunity to vote for decisions about your life and your future to be made here, at home. You are supporting better funding for our public services and rejecting years of Tory cuts which have impacted the people of the North.

"And you are supporting a stronger economy, creating more well-paid jobs, and making childcare more accessible and affordable."

He said that over the past 13 years "we have seen huge progress to transform West Belfast".

"Let’s seize the opportunity to continue with this positive transformation and keep moving forward to a new and better future."

SDLP candidate Paul Doherty said: "On Thursday I am asking the people of West Belfast to put their trust in me – I won't let you down.

On Thursday I am asking the people of West Belfast to put their trust in me - I won't let you down.#VoteDohertyX 🗳 pic.twitter.com/YlN9IJgfMI — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) July 2, 2024

"I work every day for the people of West Belfast who have sadly been left behind and who need support when it comes to housing and education amongst others.

"When this election has been and gone, I will still be on the ground in West Belfast fighting for you and your family."

People Before Profit candidate Gerry Carroll said this week housing and Palestine were two big issues for him ahead of polling day.

"We have a housing crisis because the system is set up to profit off the backs of working class people," he said.

Another West Belfast is possible.



Make history, vote Gerry Carroll on July 4th!



📣 Please share to help us get our message out.#GE24 #ge2024 #westbelfast #belfastwest #peoplebeforeprofit pic.twitter.com/cydycewJB1 — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) June 29, 2024

"People Before Profit are standing to take on the housing crisis. Build homes, reduce rents, stop banks ripping people off. If you agree, vote Gerry Carroll on July 4th."

In North Belfast, Sinn Féin's John Finucane is in a tight contest to be returned as MP. This was the fourth most marginal Westminster constituency in the North in 2019 when Finucane took the seat from the DUP’s Nigel Dodds with a majority of 1,943. Dodds had held the seat for 18 years.

Unlike 2019, the SDLP, Green Party, People Before Profit and TUV will all be on the ballot paper this time around.

John said that he will continue to fight to build a better future for everyone in North Belfast and said that every vote in the north of the city will count.

"In this election the people of North Belfast can send a clear message about what they want for the future," he said.

In this election every vote will count in North Belfast.



Your vote can make a real difference.



I will continue to fight hard for you as your MP, & build a better future for everyone who lives in North Belfast, from every community.



On July 4th vote for strong leadership &… pic.twitter.com/RwMlqhKeHX — John Finucane (@johnfinucane) July 1, 2024

"No matter what background or community you come from, I will continue to work hard and deliver on the things that matter to workers, families and businesses. Every vote in this election will count in North Belfast. Your vote can make a real difference.

"I will continue to fight hard for you as your MP, and build a better future for everyone who lives in North Belfast, from every community."

You can follow our coverage tonight from the Belfast count centre for live reports from the four Belfast general election constituencies at belfastmedia.com