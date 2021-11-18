Executive approve Covid certification for hospitality settings

EXTRA MEASURES: Covid certification for hospitality settings will be introduced in the North from November 19 Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

THE Executive have agreed to introduce Covid certification for hospitality settings.

Covid certification will require proof of full vaccination status, or a negative Lateral Flow Test in the previous 48 hours, or proof of recovery from a positive PCR test in the previous 30 to 180 days.

The plan means the regulations will take effect from November 19 but will not be legally enforced until December 13 as there would be a 14-day grace period before fixed penalty notices could be issued.

Health Minister Robin Swann said a range of sustained actions are needed to drive down the Covid-19 infection rate.

“Certification must be seen as one piece in a jigsaw of required measures," he said. "Other measures include significantly increased use of face coverings, more people working from home and more social distancing. We need to limit our contacts and always be mindful of the importance of fresh air and good ventilation in dispersing Covid-19 particles.

“We also need to continue the acceleration of our vaccine booster roll-out, and keep encouraging more people to come forward for their first and second doses.

“The case for Covid certification in hospitality is not complicated. It can reduce the number of infected people in high risk settings. Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected and ill than unvaccinated people. And the virus is only transmitted by infected people."

The Health Minister said Covid numbers are too high and we need to "forcibly push them down".

"Our health and social care system is under severe stress. We have to act."

– How do you know somebody isn't getting a Covid 'passport'?

– They tell you. — Squinter (@squinteratn) November 18, 2021

The decision has been met with widespread opposition from the hospitality industry.

Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster, said he felt the industry was being singled out once again during the pandemic.

"The decision to impose mandatory Covid passports on the entire hospitality industry, without any mention of support, sends a clear signal that we are of no value or concern," he said.

"There is real concern from our industry that business owners, who are already struggling to recover and now facing the most critical period of the year will be the ones who must be the enforcers of the scheme, and it is our staff who will face the abuse.

"Evidence shows that this will negatively impact footfall and increase costs in the most important part of the year.

"As the worst impacted industry and the one singled out repeatedly for restrictions, we are facing an unknown future. Our industry will have to fight to retain staff and save businesses.

"Hospitality Ulster will do all we can to support them, as it would appear we are on our own."