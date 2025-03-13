Hanna invites PM Starmer to the Belfast Fleadh Cheoil

INVITE: SDLP South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to attend the Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast.

She made the invitation during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with the PM quickly taking her up on her invite and agreeing to come to Belfast.

Fleadh Cheoil is the world’s biggest celebration of traditional Irish music and culture is coming to Belfast for the first time in the city's history in 2026.

Ms Hanna also spoke in the Irish language in the chamber – one of the few occasions that it has happened – to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge and St Patrick’s Day.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: “It was a fitting occasion to mark both Seachtain na Gaeilge and St Patrick’s Day by using Irish for the first time at PMQs as people around the world get ready to celebrate their Irish heritage and culture with celebrations over the next few days.

“I was also delighted to take this opportunity to invite Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Belfast for the Fleadh Cheoil.

"The Belfast Fleadh will have visitors from right across these islands and further afield flocking to Belfast to take part in the festivities. It will be a chance for people to come together to see the best of what our city has to offer and I look forward to welcoming the PM to Belfast.

“My invitation was extended in the spirit of the renewed relations between Britain and Ireland, more important than ever giving the turbulent state of the world at the moment. There will always be a close bond between these two islands and It’s important that we take the opportunity to reach out when it presents itself.”