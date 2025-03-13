Report calls for collaboration between Irish-medium schools and youth project

WEST Belfast Irish medium youth and community organisation, Glór na Móna have launched a new report on Sólás na nÓg youth project that supports young people with additional learning needs.

Launched as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, the report, which was compiled by researcher Dr Órla Nig Oirc, makes the case for developing more collaboration between Irish-medium schools and the ground-breaking youth service at Glór na Móna.

Dr Nig Óirc said: "As with all of our previous research on this project, we employed a participatory action research methodology that prioritised the voices of parents, youth workers, classroom assistants and Special Educational co-ordinators in three West Belfast Irish medium schools in compiling the date.

"Practitioners highlighted the importance of preserving and further developing inclusive spaces that foster meaningful relationships, and bridge the gap between formal and informal education.

"A range of excellent recommendations emerged that spoke to the need to create interdisciplinary networks; co-created holistic assessment tools, shared digital platforms that stengthen communication channels between schools and youth services to create a more seamless support system for young people.

"Ultimately this will require increased funding and resources to provide these marginalised young people with the opportunities they deserve to reach their full potential’.

Dr Nig Óirc’s findings were supported by the contribution of one of the parents of one of those young people involved in the project.

Róisin Green said: "As a single parent, knowing my children are in a safe, encouraging, and supportive environment has been a huge source of comfort. The benefits of this programme don’t stop at the doors of the youth club. I see it in their everyday lives—their confidence, their social skills, their independence.

"Every child, including those with additional needs, deserves to have their identity recognized, celebrated, and supported, empowering them to embrace who they are and reach their full potential.

"Before this programme, my children found it difficult to build and maintain friendships. Now, I see them forming connections, developing their social skills, and growing in ways I never imagined."

Project Co-ordinator, Padraigín Nic Mhathúna added: "Sólás na nÓg plays a crucial role in ensuring that young people with additional needs—who face many barriers in accessing mainstream Irish-medium youth services—now have a dedicated space to learn, grow, and engage.

"We are also looking to the future. We see this four-year project as only the beginning of something special and we would like to thank National Lottery Community Fund for their continued support which makes this work possible. The insights from this research will guide us in developing new models and resources to enhance our impact with the aim of sharing our collective learning far and wide.

"In addition, our young people have been central to the work on our new Croí na Carriage multipurpose capital facility and our aim to build a bespoke sensory room and sensory garden in the new facility to enable us to match the ambitious vision of Sólás na nÓg.

"That is why research like this is so vital. It gives us the evidence-base we need to drive change, to advocate for better policies and proper resources, and to ensure that no young person is left behind simply because the world has not adapted to include them."