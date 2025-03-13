STORIES FROM SMITHFIELD: The market still has that classic Belfast charm

SMITHFIELD Market has been a mainstay in Belfast city centre for over a century, showcasing the absolute best the city has to offer with original and unique businesses run by friendly and outgoing owners who also offer something that can’t be bought: the classic Belfast charm.

A large chunk of the current businesses inside Smithfield Market have been going for generations.

What is testament to the unique businesses and services on offer is that you won’t find any of the big faceless international brands inside, each business is thoroughly its own and there is something for everyone within.

In the second part of a three-week feature, the Andersonstown News took a trip down to speak with the owners.

Niall McAteer, owner of Norm's Bikes said Smithfield has always been a big part of his life.

"I have been here for 11 years, servicing all sorts of bikes. I also sell high-end mountain bikes, parts and accessories.

Niall McAteer (Norm's Bikes)

"My first job here was in 1996. There has always been a bike shop in Smithfield. A lot of the traders have been here from what I remember.

"Traders have come and gone over the years but that same atmosphere has stayed the same. There is always good craic between the traders.

"Smithfield market is an ideal spot for me. I do pretty well here.

"I do think the general area suffers from a bit of underdevelopment. Smithfield isn’t what it used to be for sure."

Teresa Cullen, from the popular Sewing Box has been based in Smithfield for nearly 44 years.

"When I opened up it was a small business in the old Smithfield," she said.

Teresa and Linda Cullen (Sewing Box)

"When Castlecourt was built, we then moved over here. We are still very busy despite the footfall not what it used to be.

"It was particularly tough times during the Troubles. We couldn’t open the front door until 11am because it was too dangerous. Many of our customers have been coming for years. We know so many of them by name.

"I like the way Smithfield is all quirky wee shops that you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

"Smithfield has always been a very friendly market and I am very happy to be part of it."

Ibrahim Salami is owner of Watch and Jewellery Repairs and Sales.

Ibrahim Salami (Watch and Jewellery Repairs and Sales)

"I am here from 2011. I do all types of jewellery and watch repairs but other things too. I can repair most things," he explained.

"I have built up many customers over the years and I enjoy seeing them coming in.

"Smithfield isn’t as busy as it used to be but the good range of shops still does make people come in."

Smithfield Market is opened Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

