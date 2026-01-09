WE look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985.

West Belfast will be packed tight under new ‘chaos’ housing scheme

THE population of West Belfast will reach 100,000 by 1990. However, rather than facing up to unionist objections to any expansion in the Poleglass scheme, the Housing Executive has opted for housing developments in virtually every green space in West Belfast.

This is the conclusion of local community activists who have been studying the Department of Environment’s recently published report on ‘Greater West Belfast Housing – 1985-1990’ which they say is “a recipe for housing chaos”.

As previously reported in the Andersonstown News, the DOE plan states that 3,500 homes are needed in the area, stretching from Twinbrook to Barrack Street, before 1990. The Falls Community Council is already compiling a detailed reply to the DOE plan and has indicated that main objections will centre around private sector developments, Divis Flats and population estimates.

According to the Report, the private sector will build 1,372 homes over the next five years. 391 of these will be in Poleglass, the rest in West Belfast. Critics point out that in the last year for which figures are available (1983), the private sector built only 26 homes in West Belfast. They also say there is no reason to believe

a) That private builders will provide almost 200 homes a year for the next five years,

b) That there is a demand by people on the waiting list for private homes.

The study reveals 54.4 per cent of those on the waiting list in West Belfast are sharing dwelling. This is double the average in the other areas of Belfast. However, according to the Falls Community Council, the latest plan will not eradicate this problem of families sharing homes, but simply reduce the percentage by half – at a time when the problem is being eradicated in the other areas.

The total figure of 3,550 dwellings needed is on the basis that masonettes at Moyard and two blocks at Divis are demolished. Residents of these areas, however, are continuing to campaign for more extensive demolition, in particular at Divis. If successful there will be a need for around 500 more dwellings than the DOE total.



SEASONAL GET TOGETHER: The West Darts team enjoying their Christmas dinner

Editorial

THE old Gaelic tradition of celebrating Theacht Mean Oíche (Hogmany) with festivities, congratulations and best wishes for the incoming year, would seem to be as strong in Belfast as it is anywhere in Scotland, which has long been regarded as the bastion of New Year festive activities.

Even after such a disastrous year as 1984, people still find courage to hope that the dawning of a new year might bring some respite from the uncertainty and unhappiness many of them have experienced over recent years. Possibly it is the influence of the old Gaelic characteristic that has helped us survive for 15 years in what are intolerable conditions. Certainly the fundamental difference in meaning between Theacht Mean Oíche and its translation into English as "The Midnight Hour" is sterling. One signifies joyful expectation, hope and even a little adventure, while the other has the ring of foreboding, dread and hopelessness about it.

That being the case, we should all hope that this Gaelic characteristic comes strongly to the fore in 1985, because with Nationalist politics in complete disarray, a completely incompetent government in power in the 26 Counties and an uncaring and harsh woman in power in Westminster, we haven't much to look forward to in the coming years.

Nevertheless, having said that much, let the Andersonstown News be the first to fall back on the old characteristic we mentioned before, and state that we are very fortunate in this country that we have the largest percentage of young people per head of population in Western Europe, and they are by no means unintelligent. It is here that our hope for the future lies and we believe that it is only a matter of time before they let our incompetent leaders know all about it.

